CNHA appoints Blaine Miyasato as its new chief brand officer

Blaine Miyasato

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has appointed Blaine Miyasato as its new chief brand officer. With 40 years of experience in branding, product development, corporate strategy, and community engagement, Miyasato will lead CNHA’s efforts to strengthen and unify its brand, ensuring it reflects the organization’s mission to uplift Native Hawaiians.

Born and raised in Hawai‘i, Miyasato’s career has come full circle. In search of better opportunities, his parents made the difficult decision to relocate their family to Oregon. After spending several years on the continent, Miyasato returned home in 1985 when he was hired as a flight attendant by Hawaiian Airlines, beginning a 40-year career with the company. Rising through the ranks, he became vice president of product development & brand, the first rank-and-file employee to join the company’s executive team. Through his tenure, Miyasato played a key role in shaping Hawaiian Airlines’ brand identity, guest experience, and cultural representation, including the development of award-winning products and services. Most recently, he served as managing director of state government affairs, representing the airline’s interests across multiple states.

In 2024, following Hawaiian Airlines’ acquisition by Alaska Air Group, Miyasato relocated to Las Vegas, home to a significant Native Hawaiian community. However, as kanaka, staying connected to his ‘ohana and the place that shaped his identity remained deeply important. Now, CNHA has brought him home once again—this time, with a renewed purpose.

“As CNHA continues to evolve and expand its impact, we must define our brand, give it life, and ensure that everything we do reflects our core mission to uplift the lāhui,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of CNHA. “Blaine’s expertise in branding and strategic leadership, combined with his cultural roots and passion for Hawai‘i, makes him the perfect person to lead this charge.”

Miyasato has also been a leader in Hawai‘i’s tourism industry. Appointed to the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) board in 2023, he served as a board member and chair emeritus before resigning upon his relocation to the continent. During his tenure, he played a critical role in guiding the state’s tourism response and recovery following the devastating Maui wildfires. Miyasato is also a board member of the Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i and the former co-chair of the Airlines Committee of Hawai‘i.

As CBO, Miyasato will lead CNHA’s branding strategy to create a unified, culturally grounded identity for the organization and its affiliates. He will oversee marketing and public relations, increasing engagement and visibility while fostering strategic partnerships that advance CNHA’s advocacy and programs.

“For me, branding has always been about storytelling—about honoring our past, strengthening our present, and shaping our future,” said Miyasato. “When Hawaiian Airlines was sold and hundreds of local jobs were eliminated, it felt like a piece of Hawai‘i’s identity was lost. But CNHA is growing, evolving, and leading the charge in uplifting our people. I’m honored to be part of this journey to ensure our stories are told, our culture is preserved, and our community thrives.”