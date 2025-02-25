Friday’s Kīhei Town Party features Kalama Intermediate ʻukulele students, the Benny Uyetake Band and more
The next Kīhei 4th Friday takes place Feb. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka. Enjoy live music, food booths and trucks, art, crafts and local shopping.
Featured entertainment includes performances by Kalama Intermediate’s ʻukulele students, magician George Mack, the Benny Uyetake Band and Missy Aguilar in the food court.
Classic and collector’s cars will be on display. This month also features a keiki zone with rope bubbles, face painting, balloon twisting, arts and crafts, 4 Kids Quick Science and a racing car track.
K4F main stage entertainment lineup:
- 6-6:10 p.m. Intro – MC Kathy Collins
- 6:10-6:55 p.m. Kalama Intermediate ʻukulele students
- 6:55-7:05 p.m. announcements
- 7-7:35 p.m. Kalimaya’s Exergy35 Dance and Dragon Parade
- 7:05-7:15 p.m. Lucky number drawing
- 7:15-7:30 p.m. Magic by George Mack
- 7:30-7:40 p.m. announcements
- 7:40-8:55 p.m. The Benny Uyetake Band
- 8:55-9 p.m. closing announcements
Food Court:
- 6:15 – 8:45 p.m. Missy Aguilar
Kihei 4th Friday is always looking for volunteers. Those interested in giving back to the community and participating in this monthly event should contact organizers via Facebook. For more information, go to www.kiheifridays.com. or www.facebook.com/kiheifridays.
Maui Friday Town Parties is an initiative developed by the Maui County Office of Economic Development to showcase our island’s historic towns and celebrate the unique nature of their business’s communities. For questions, contact the Maui County Office of Economic Development at economic.development@mauicounty.gov or 808-270-7710.