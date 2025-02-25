Public meetings for CDBG-DR Action Plan to be held March 8, 11 and 14

The County of Maui will be holding three public meetings in March on its draft Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Action Plan.

The meetings are as follows:

Saturday, March 8, 2025; 3 p.m. at the Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School cafeteria, located at 816 Nīheu St., Lahaina

Tuesday, March 11, 2025; 3 p.m., online (registration link available at www.MauiRecovers.org/events)

Friday, March 14, 2025; 5:30 p.m. at the J. Walter Cameron Center Auditorium, located at

95 Mahalani St., Wailuku

On Dec. 20, 2024, more than $1.6 billion in CDBG-DR funding was appropriated by Congress to support recovery efforts stemming from the 2023 Maui wildfires. The funding will be provided to the County of Maui through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Mokuʻula, Lahaina, Maui after the August 2023 wildfire. Aug. 28, 2023. PC: Wendy Osher

As grantee, the County of Maui will submit to HUD an Action Plan, which outlines the proposed activities and program allocations the CDBG-DR funds will be used for. In developing its draft Action Plan, the County was guided by community input gathered over the past 18 months through various community engagement efforts, such as community meetings and the Neighborhood Planning Workshops held for the Lahaina Long-Term Recovery Plan.

“These meetings will help residents learn about the CDBG-DR process and provide comment on the proposed plan for funding allocations,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “Our team has been preparing for many months to be ready once the funding is released. We’ve heard significant feedback from past meetings, and as we finalize the County’s disaster recovery Action Plan, it’s crucial that we continue seeking your input.”

During the Action Plan meetings, County officials will be available to answer questions from attendees, who will have the opportunity to provide their comments on the draft Action Plan.

The draft Action Plan and an online feedback form have been posted on www.MauiRecovers.org/cdbgdr. Public feedback will be accepted until 4 p.m. HST on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. A copy of the draft Action Plan will also be available for viewing at the David K. Trask Building, 2145 Kaohu St., Ste. 105, Wailuku until March 26, by appointment only (call (808) 270-6267 to schedule).

Public feedback will be accepted in-person at the public meetings, through the online form, via email (to cdbg-dr@mauicounty.gov) and by mail (to County of Maui Office of Recovery, Attn: CDBG-DR Program Office, 200 South High St., Wailuku, HI 96793).

The County will consolidate all public comments and submit them to HUD along with the Action Plan and the County’s responses to those comments.

For more information on CDBG-DR funding, visit www.MauiRecovers.org/cdbgdr.