Senate committee advances key bills on housing, agriculture, businesses and energy

The Senate Committee on Ways and Means, led by State Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz, passed several key bills this week aimed at tackling housing shortages, supporting local businesses, and advancing sustainability in Hawai‘i.

“We’re continuing to take proactive steps in addressing some of Hawai‘i’s most urgent needs during this legislative session,” Dela Cruz said. “Through these measures, we are investing in Hawai‘i’s future by building a more resilient, self-sustaining economy and a higher quality of life for our residents.”

The following bills were passed out of the WAM Committee this week:

SB 65 SD2: Relating to housing – This bill addresses the repair and maintenance needs for Hawai‘i’s public housing units used by some of the state’s most vulnerable populations. As the Senate continues to prioritize the availability of housing, bringing existing housing inventory back online is critical to addressing the housing shortage.

SB 125 SD1: Relating to State Enterprise Zones – Enterprise zones create tax incentives that can be used to provide local small businesses with incentives to develop and scale their operations. This bill helps local farmers and businesses that process local farm products stay competitive in both local and global markets.

SB 448 SD1: Relatin to Agriculture – Maintaining O'ahu's agricultural lands in production is vital for food resilience and security, especially in Central O'ahu's remaining agricultural heartland. This measure enables the Agribusiness Development Corporation to preserve these lands by ensuring they remain productive through a negotiated conservation easement.

SB 1269 SD1: Geothermal resources – This bill allocates funds to the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism to explore geothermal energy in counties with less than 300,000 residents. The goal is to use this clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy source to help the state reach net-zero carbon emissions, while still providing affordable power for homes and businesses.