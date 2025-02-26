County barricades removed as state reopens intersection at northern terminus of Front Street

County of Maui barricades will be removed when the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation reopens its intersection on Honoapi‘ilani Highway and the northern terminus of Front Street at 11 a.m. today, Feb. 26, 2025, according to the County’s Office of Recovery.

The state announced Tuesday that the traffic signal will be operational at 11 a.m. today.

However, Fleming Road on the mauka side of the intersection will remain closed due to continued sewer line work for temporary housing projects.

Also, barricades and “Do Not Enter” signage restricting public access will remain in place for many parts of commercial Lahaina due to safety hazards as construction and deconstruction continues.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Emergency Management Agency asks that residents and visitors refrain from entering unsafe areas and from crossing or parking on private property, even when no structures exist.

Owners who observe people walking across their properties or parked on their properties are encouraged to report the trespassing to Maui Police Department’s nonemergency line at 808-244-6400.

For information on Lahaina town restrictions and recovery, visit the County’s Maui Recovers website atwww.mauirecovers.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD