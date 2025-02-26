Hawaiʻi Community Foundation launches new podcast Ka Pewa hosted by Kanoa Leahey

Kanoa Leahey. PC: Ka Pewa

The Hawai‘i Community Foundation has launched its new podcast, Ka Pewa, hosted by Kanoa Leahey.

Inspired by the pewa—a traditional bow-tie-shaped patch used to mend cracks—the podcast embodies the power of repair, healing, and resilience. Just as the pewa can strengthen the ʻumeke lāʻau, ensuring continued access to sustenance, Ka Pewa seeks to strengthen communities by bringing people together, sharing stories, and fostering solutions that help Hawaiʻi thrive.

The premiere episode features HCF CEO and president Micah Kāne, sharing his vision and personal drive to create House Maui—a strategic initiative designed to support access to safe, affordable, and sustainable housing solutions for local families.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

With housing challenges at the forefront of Hawaiʻi’s future, Kāne’s insights provide a look at how community-driven solutions can create lasting change.

“Our goal with Ka Pewa is to amplify the voices of those working tirelessly to strengthen Hawaiʻi,” said Kāne. “Through conversations with local leaders, changemakers, and community members, we hope to spark ideas and action that lead to a thriving future for our islands.”

New episodes will be released monthly, featuring discussions with leaders across diverse sectors. Ka Pewa is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major streaming platforms.