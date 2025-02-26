Maui Surf Forecast for February 27, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-15 10-14 7-10 7-10 West Facing 3-5 3-5 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Hazy. A slight chance of

showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 07:35 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:37 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Sunny. Hazy. A slight chance of

showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 08:54 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 02:15 PM HST. Sunrise 6:49 AM HST. Sunset 6:29 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Current west-northwest to northwest swell will continue to quickly decline tonight into Thursday morning. A larger northwest swell should fill in Thursday afternoon and peak Thursday night into Friday morning at warning level thresholds. This northwest swell will gradually decline over the weekend and will be followed by another moderate to large west-northwest to northwest swell on Monday.

Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny with mainly background energy through the week. Surf along east facing shores will also remain tiny to small through the week due to mostly light background wind flow. With the return of strong trades next week, surf along east facing shores will steadily rise Monday and may even get close to advisory thresholds by the middle of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.