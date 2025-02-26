Maui Surf Forecast for February 27, 2025
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-15
|10-14
|7-10
|7-10
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Hazy. A slight chance of
showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|North winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Hazy. A slight chance of
showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds, becoming
northeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:49 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:29 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Current west-northwest to northwest swell will continue to quickly decline tonight into Thursday morning. A larger northwest swell should fill in Thursday afternoon and peak Thursday night into Friday morning at warning level thresholds. This northwest swell will gradually decline over the weekend and will be followed by another moderate to large west-northwest to northwest swell on Monday.
Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny with mainly background energy through the week. Surf along east facing shores will also remain tiny to small through the week due to mostly light background wind flow. With the return of strong trades next week, surf along east facing shores will steadily rise Monday and may even get close to advisory thresholds by the middle of next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com