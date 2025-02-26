Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 27, 2025

February 26, 2025, 8:05 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
10-14
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Hazy. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
North winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            southwest.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 07:35 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:37 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Sunny. Hazy. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming

                            northeast around 5 mph in the

                            afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 08:54 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 02:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:29 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Current west-northwest to northwest swell will continue to quickly decline tonight into Thursday morning. A larger northwest swell should fill in Thursday afternoon and peak Thursday night into Friday morning at warning level thresholds. This northwest swell will gradually decline over the weekend and will be followed by another moderate to large west-northwest to northwest swell on Monday. 


Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny with mainly background energy through the week. Surf along east facing shores will also remain tiny to small through the week due to mostly light background wind flow. With the return of strong trades next week, surf along east facing shores will steadily rise Monday and may even get close to advisory thresholds by the middle of next week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments