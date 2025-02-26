UH, Google offer free AI training to students, employees

Image from Google

The University of Hawaiʻi has partnered with Google to provide AI training to its students and employees across its 10-campus system at no cost. The initiative offers access to the Google Career Certificates program, which equips people with skills for in-demand fields including cybersecurity, data analytics and IT support. University of Hawaiʻi students will also have free access to Google AI Essentials course.

Students who participate in the Google Career Certificate program have access to an employer consortium of more than 150 companies — including Deloitte, Ford, Siemens, Shutterstock, T-Mobile, Verizon, Wells Fargo and Google — that consider Google Career Certificate graduates for relevant roles. More than 350,000 people have completed the Google Career Certificate program in the US and more than 70% of graduates report positive career outcomes (e.g. new job, promotion, or raise) within six months of certificate completion.

Google’s AI course can be completed in approximately five hours, and teaches foundational AI skills, prompting techniques, AI best practices and how to use AI responsibly. The courses help people get practical, hands-on experience using AI to help with work tasks through videos, readings and interactive exercises. The skills learned can be applied to a variety of roles across industries.

“This is a valuable opportunity for our community to develop in-demand AI skills and stay ahead in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape,” UH President Wendy Hensel said. “We are excited to partner with Google to offer this valuable resource. It is critical for our students to gain a foundation in this area.”

“Partnering with Google to bring this training program to University of Hawaiʻi students is not just about keeping pace with technological advancements, it’s about giving young Hawaiʻi residents the competitive edge they need to thrive in today’s economy,”said Hawaiʻi Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke.

“Google is committed to helping students throughout Hawaiʻi prepare for some of today’s most in-demand jobs,” said Lisa Gevelber, founder of Grow with Google. “We’re proud to collaborate with the University of Hawaiʻi to help students across the state take the Google Career Certificates and Google AI Essentials programs, equipping them with job-ready skills that will advance their economic opportunities for years to come.”

Upon successful completion of the courses, participants will earn a credential which can be displayed on professional profiles and resumes. Interested students and employees can access the UH – Google AI Essentials registration page and follow the enrollment instructions.

UH students now also have access to Gemini App —Google’s generative AI with enhanced security and privacy, included with Workspace for Education at no cost. Recently deployed across the University of Hawaiʻi System, students and educators can use Gemini to assist in learning across various subjects.