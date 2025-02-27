Kahului man arrested on suspicion of second degree murder

A 41-year-old Kahului man was arrested on suspicion of second degree murder on Wednesday.

Police say Central Dispatch received a report at around 11:03 a.m. on Feb. 26, 2025 from a caller who stated that a former client came to their office and said he killed someone, then left.

Upon conducting checks at the man’s residence, located at the Harbor Lights Condominium (111 Kahului Beach Road), officers found an unresponsive female. No life-saving measures were performed as it was determined the woman was deceased.

The victim’s identity is being withheld for 24 hours to allow her family an opportunity to notify their extended family and friends.

At approximately 2:35 p.m., after conducting a brief search, the man was located in Hoʻaloha Park in Kahului, where he was placed under arrest. The man was transported to the Wailuku Police Station without incident. He currently remains in police custody as the investigation is ongoing.