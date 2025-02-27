Software upgrade planned for Maui’s Automated Planning and Permitting System

The County of Maui’s Automated Planning and Permitting System (MAPPS) will be offline and unavailable from 6 p.m. Hawaiʻi Standard Time Friday, March 7, to 7 a.m. Monday, March 10, 2025, while the system is upgraded as part of planned software maintenance.

After the upgrade, MAPPS will offer enhanced security features, as well as a new web address and link, which will be published on the MAPPS website https://www.mauicounty.gov/MAPPSUpgrade0325 on March 10.

The enhanced security features will require all existing MAPPS customer self-service users to re-register their accounts after the upgrade is completed. Step-by-step instructions will be available on the MAPPS upgraded web page. Instructions also will be emailed to all existing MAPPS customer self-service users.

After re-registering, users will notice that the login screen looks different. Users will need to log in with their email addresses instead of their old usernames.

The main purpose of the upgrade is to improve login security. Other improvements include:

A “skip to main content” link has been added to the standard page header.

The tab order on the home page is now consistent.

Contrast ratios on the menu color have been slightly adjusted.

Users can identify the County department or division to reach out to for help by going to the MAPPS support website at https://hi-mauicountymapps.civicplus.com/303/SupportHelp-Contact-Information.