Maui hospitality workers lauded at 2025 Nā Poʻe Paʻahana Awards

Na Po‘e Pa‘ahana Outstanding Lodging Employee (L-R): Sponsor Domino’s Pizza Hawai‘i’s Mike Rompel, Tyson Kubo (Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea), Maria Calso (Embassy Suites by Hilton Waikīkī Beach Walk), HLTA President & CEO Mufi Hannemann, Ofa Savou (The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua), HLTA Chair Angela Nolan. PC: Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association

The Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association on Wednesday celebrated the exceptional contributions of the state’s hospitality workforce in front of an audience of 750 people at the 32nd Annual Nā Poʻe Paʻahana Awards at the Sheraton Waikīkī.

The Nā Poʻe Paʻahana Awards honor the dedicated professionals who go above and beyond to provide exceptional service, from front-line employees to back-of-house staff. This year, nearly 80 properties statewide submitted nominations, resulting in 270 nominees across multiple categories.

This year’s Outstanding Lodging Employee of the Year is Ofa “Oh” Savou, sales coordinator at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. She played a vital role during the wildfires, supporting displaced employees and covering shifts to ensure seamless operations. Named the 2023 Five Star Employee of the Year, her dedication shines through mentorship, key hotel projects and proactive leadership, like creating a training guide before vacation. Beyond work, she co-leads the Maria Lanakila Tongan Youth Winter Program, spreading holiday joy through community events.

This year’s Manager of the Year is Jennifer Koon, director of spa at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikīkī Beach. She is a respected leader known for her compassion and innovation. She spearheaded the elimination of plastic water bottles, saving 300,000 bottles and $150,000 annually. Her dedication is reflected in a spa wall quote honoring a terminally ill guest she helped comfort. Beyond the resort, she supports Touch A Heart Hawai‘i, aiding culinary training for incarcerated individuals and inspiring community involvement.

“This event is often compared to the Oscars of Hawai‘i’s visitor industry and serves as a premier opportunity to recognize and thank the unsung heroes,” said HLTA President & CEO Mufi Hannemann. “These hardworking individuals exemplify the spirit of aloha every day, reinforcing why Hawai‘i’s tourism industry is truly ‘No Ka Oi’ and ensuring that our islands remain a world-class destination.”

This year’s sponsors were Beachside Roofing, Domino’s Pizza Hawai‘i, Hawai‘i Gas, Mananalu Powered by Boomerang, Pepsi Hawai‘i, T S Restaurants, United Laundry Services, LLC, The Orchid Lei Company, and Tihati Productions.

2025 Nā Poʻe Paʻahana Award Winners

*Maui County in bold

Nā Poʻe Paʻahana finalists and winners gather on stage for a group photo. PC: Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association

Activities, Culture & Experience Person of the Year – Small Property

First Place: Edrian “Eddy” Sarian, Recreation Attendant, Nāpili Kai Beach Resort

Second Place: Alan Ka‘aekuahiwi, Starter Marshall, Mauna Kea Beach Hotel

Third Place: Midori Heuler, Gift Shop Agent, The Laylow, Autograph Collection Hotel

Activities, Culture & Experience Person of the Year – Large Property

First Place: Tiana Morris, Activities Operations Supervisor, Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club

Second Place: France Mae Ballano, Guest Experience Coordinator, The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali

Third Place: Megan Sedeno-Zoller, Youth Activities Counselor, Lead, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

Bell & Valet Person of the Year – Small Property

First Place: Jonathan-Trey Butac, Bellman, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club

Second Place: Matthew Mori, Bellman, Maui Beach Hotel

Third Place: Charles Sanchez, Bell, Luggage & Valet Attendant, Mauna Kea Beach Hotel

Bell & Valet Person of the Year – Large Property

First Place: Robert Oshiro, Service Express Captain, The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali

Second Place: Randall Lavarias, Bellman, The Royal Hawaiian Resort Waikīkī

Third Place: John Thompson, Door Attendant, OUTRIGGER Reef Waikīkī Beach Resort

Engineer & Maintenance Person of the Year – Small Property

First Place: Mark Venzon, Maintenance Supervisor, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club

Second Place: Ikaika Langley, Engineer, Marriott’s Kaua‘i Beach Club

Third Place: Antonio Rubi, Maintenance Tech II, Club Wyndham at Waikīkī Beach Walk

Engineer & Maintenance Person of the Year – Large Property

First Place: Tyler Castro, Engineering Coordinator, Embassy Suites by Hilton Waikīkī Beach Walk

Second Place: Samuel Wilson, Plumber Journeyman, Sheraton Waikīkī Beach Resort

Third Place: Fleance Ramos, Engineering Operations Supervisor, Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club

Food & Beverage Person of the Year – Small Property

First Place: Donna Matsumoto, Meridia Waithelp, Westin Hapuna Beach Resort

Second Place: Christian Taibi, Bar Supervisor, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club

Third Place: Julius Nilo, Banquets Cook I, Mauna Kea Beach Hotel

Food & Beverage Person of the Year – Large Property

First Place: Miyako Hongo-Rodriguez, Server, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Second Place: Colleen Sanchez, Waithelp, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani

Third Place: Leslie Lactaoen, Cook II, Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection

Front Office Person of the Year – Small Property

First Place: Fe Manuel, Guest Service Agent, Maui Seaside Hotel

Second Place: Jacques Beyerman, Front Desk Host, Regency on Beach Walk by OUTRIGGER

Third Place: Angel Medrano, Guest Services, Lawai Beach Resort

Front Office Person of the Year – Large Property

First Place: Grace Kuhau, Guest Service Agent, Hyatt Regency Waikīkī Beach Resort & Spa

Second Place: Angelica Valdez, Front Office Guest Experience Expert, Wailea Beach Resort

Third Place: Junko Toshida, Guest Service Agent/Rooms Controller, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa

Housekeeper of the Year – Small Property

First Place: Josephine Cortez, Housekeeping Supervisor, Romer House Waikīkī

Second Place: Arlene Estabillo, Housekeeping Dispatcher, Ka La‘i Waikīkī Beach, LXR Hotels & Resorts

Third Place: Mely Rivera, Housekeeping Supervisor, Aston Waikīkī Beach Tower

Housekeeper of the Year – Large Property

First Place: Remy Bagoyo, Housekeeping Inspectress, Hyatt Regency Waikīkī Beach Resort & Spa

Second Place: Thelma Ramos, Housekeeper – Rooms/Premier Suites, Halekulani

Third Place: Jean Matillano, Housekeeping Supervisor, Wailea Beach Resort

Security Officer of the Year – Small Property

First Place: Nicanor Ocumen, Security Officer, Lawai Beach Resort

Second Place: Andrew Alce, Security Officer, Wayfinder Waikīkī

Security Officer of the Year – Large Property

First Place: Lloyd Mendes Jr., Security Supervisor, Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

Second Place: Mark Hong, Safety & Security Officer, Westin Kā‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas

Third Place: Mana Greig, Safety & Security Officer, Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club

Manager of the Year

First Place: Jennifer Koon, Director of Spa, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikīkī Beach

Second Place: Ed Hope, In-Room Dining Manager, Halekulani

Third Place: Ashley Kelsey-Carroll, Director of Sales, Travel Industry, Wailea Beach Resort

Outstanding Lodging Employee of the Year

First Place: Ofa Savou, Sales Coordinator, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Second Place: Tyson Kubo, Banquet Houseman, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Third Place: Maria Calso, Revenue Analyst, Embassy Suites by Hilton Waikīkī Beach Walk

HLTA Allied Member of the Year: Hawai‘i Gas



Sustainability Leader of the Year: Highgate Hotels

Pūlamahia Award (Perpetuating the Native Hawaiian Culture): The 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture. Awarded to Festival Director Aaron J. Salā & Festival Chair Kalani Kaʻanāʻanā.

Nā Poʻe Paʻahana Legacy Award: Amy Hānaialiʻi Gilliom