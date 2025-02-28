Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 01, 2025

February 28, 2025, 8:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
25-35
18-22
15-20
12-16 




West Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Hazy. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 08:57 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 03:26 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Sunny. Hazy. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:46 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 03:45 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:31 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Extra large NW (320 degrees) swell will generate surf above the High Surf Warning thresholds through tonight for select N and W facing shores while surf holds at the advisory threshold for W facing shores of the Big Island. This swell will slowly subside during the next couple of days. The next swell in the sequence, a large long period NW (310) swell will build early next week with high confidence that high surf advisory thresholds will be reached for N and W facing shores Monday and Tuesday. This swell will then gradually lower through Thursday with a new large northwest swell possible late next week. Surf along S facing shores will remain very small and dominated by background energy through late next week. Surf along E facing shores will remain very small through the weekend before rising to above-normal levels with returning trades next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




