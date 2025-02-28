Maui Surf Forecast for March 01, 2025
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|25-35
|18-22
|15-20
|12-16
|West Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly clear. Hazy.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Hazy.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:31 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Extra large NW (320 degrees) swell will generate surf above the High Surf Warning thresholds through tonight for select N and W facing shores while surf holds at the advisory threshold for W facing shores of the Big Island. This swell will slowly subside during the next couple of days. The next swell in the sequence, a large long period NW (310) swell will build early next week with high confidence that high surf advisory thresholds will be reached for N and W facing shores Monday and Tuesday. This swell will then gradually lower through Thursday with a new large northwest swell possible late next week. Surf along S facing shores will remain very small and dominated by background energy through late next week. Surf along E facing shores will remain very small through the weekend before rising to above-normal levels with returning trades next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com