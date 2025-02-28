Maui Surf Forecast for March 01, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 25-35 18-22 15-20 12-16 West Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Hazy. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 08:57 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 03:26 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Sunny. Hazy. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:46 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 03:45 PM HST. Sunrise 6:45 AM HST. Sunset 6:31 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Extra large NW (320 degrees) swell will generate surf above the High Surf Warning thresholds through tonight for select N and W facing shores while surf holds at the advisory threshold for W facing shores of the Big Island. This swell will slowly subside during the next couple of days. The next swell in the sequence, a large long period NW (310) swell will build early next week with high confidence that high surf advisory thresholds will be reached for N and W facing shores Monday and Tuesday. This swell will then gradually lower through Thursday with a new large northwest swell possible late next week. Surf along S facing shores will remain very small and dominated by background energy through late next week. Surf along E facing shores will remain very small through the weekend before rising to above-normal levels with returning trades next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.