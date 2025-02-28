Maui News

One lane closed at Honoapiʻilani Highway and Kapunakea Street intersection for guardrail work

February 28, 2025, 9:50 AM HST
Motorists are advised of potential traffic delays due to an upcoming single lane closure in Lahaina, taking place March 6-7, 2025. Guardrail work relating to improvements for the Kaiāulu o Kūkuʻia Affordable Housing project call for a lane closure at the intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) and Kapunakea Street.

One southbound lane on Honoapiʻilani Highway at the intersection of Kapunakea Street will be closed from 8 p.m., Thursday, March 6 until 1 a.m., Friday, March 7 for guardrail installation. One lane in the southbound direction will remain open.  

Motorists are asked to obey all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

