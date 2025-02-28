One lane closed at Honoapiʻilani Highway and Kapunakea Street intersection for guardrail work

Motorists are advised of potential traffic delays due to an upcoming single lane closure in Lahaina, taking place March 6-7, 2025. Guardrail work relating to improvements for the Kaiāulu o Kūkuʻia Affordable Housing project call for a lane closure at the intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) and Kapunakea Street.

One southbound lane on Honoapiʻilani Highway at the intersection of Kapunakea Street will be closed from 8 p.m., Thursday, March 6 until 1 a.m., Friday, March 7 for guardrail installation. One lane in the southbound direction will remain open.

Motorists are asked to obey all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.