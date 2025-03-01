Maui Health CEO Lynn Fulton honored with 2025 Women Who Mean Business Award

Lynn Fulton, CEO, Maui Health. PC: Maui Health

Maui Health CEO Lynn Fulton has been awarded the prestigious Pacific Business News “Women Who Mean Business” award for 2025, an accolade recognizing extraordinary women who excel in both business and community leadership.

Fulton has been at the helm of Maui Health since Jan. 1, 2024, and has been a “transformative leader,” said Maui Health in a statement on Friday. Under her direction, the healthcare provider reported having made substantial strides in improving operational efficiency, staff and physician engagement, and fostering a culture of support, growth and development.

“Lynn brought a deep understanding of hospital and health systems operations, driving the hospital to be self-sustaining while providing state-of-the-art care for our community and visitors,” said Tamar Goodfellow, Maui Health board director. “From the moment Lynn joined Maui Health, she brought a fresh and engaging perspective that has revitalized our organization. Lynn is not just a leader but a mentor and a champion for our community.”

Fulton has been leading hospitals, ambulatory sites and join ventures in operations, strategic planning, finance, business expansion and team development for over two decades. She is recognized amongst healthcare executives for her highly collaborative and thoughtful approach to building strategic plans, developing and uniting leaders, strong operational teams and aligning health systems with the needs of its communities. She is also known for her authenticity and “boots on the ground” approach to building trust and transparency, creating genuine relationships with employees, physicians, and the community and improving workplace culture.

Perhaps most significant, according to Maui Health, has been Fulton’s commitment to investing in its workforce to improve internal culture and empower staff to reach their fullest potential. Within a few months as CEO, she launched a comprehensive leadership development program, providing regular education, training and resources for department leaders to develop leadership skills and support future career growth.

“In her first year as CEO, Lynn has energized the executive team and led the development of a strategic plan that will guide Maui Health’s future priorities,” said Maui Health board director Mary Hew. “She is dedicated to developing our local talent, investing in their success, and is working to stabilize our workforce with career ladder programs for nursing and other healthcare career paths.”

“I am incredibly honored to receive this recognition,” Fulton said. “I believe that successful leadership is rooted in collaboration and empowerment. I am deeply committed to the people of Maui Health – our staff, community physicians, and residents and visitors to Maui County – and am excited to continue driving positive change in our hospital and community.”

The Women Who Mean Business awards are presented annually by Pacific Business News to recognize women making a significant impact in their industries and communities. This year’s honorees will be recognized at the 2025 Women Who Mean Business Award Gala on Oʻahu this March.