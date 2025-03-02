Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 03, 2025

March 2, 2025, 8:05 PM HST
Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
5-7
6-8
8-12 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 04:34 PM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 10:24 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 04:08 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 10:44 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 05:30 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:31 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current declining NW swell will be replaced by a new NW swell tomorrow which will build through the day and lead to advisory- level surf at its peak late tomorrow/early Tuesday. This NW swell will diminish Tuesday and Wednesday, with another NW swell around Friday likely leading to advisory-level surf again. A small S swell is possible tomorrow. Large and choppy surf along E facing shores is expected this week due to the strengthening trade winds. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
