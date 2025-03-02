Maui Surf Forecast for March 03, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|5-7
|6-8
|8-12
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:31 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current declining NW swell will be replaced by a new NW swell tomorrow which will build through the day and lead to advisory- level surf at its peak late tomorrow/early Tuesday. This NW swell will diminish Tuesday and Wednesday, with another NW swell around Friday likely leading to advisory-level surf again. A small S swell is possible tomorrow. Large and choppy surf along E facing shores is expected this week due to the strengthening trade winds.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com