Maui Surf Forecast for March 03, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 5-7 6-8 8-12 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 04:34 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 10:24 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 04:08 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 10:44 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 05:30 PM HST. Sunrise 6:44 AM HST. Sunset 6:31 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current declining NW swell will be replaced by a new NW swell tomorrow which will build through the day and lead to advisory- level surf at its peak late tomorrow/early Tuesday. This NW swell will diminish Tuesday and Wednesday, with another NW swell around Friday likely leading to advisory-level surf again. A small S swell is possible tomorrow. Large and choppy surf along E facing shores is expected this week due to the strengthening trade winds.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.