Seabury Hall to showcase theatrical plays by Tom Stoppard, March 7-9

Flyer for “Stoppard Squared.” Courtesy of Seabury Hall

Seabury Hall’s performing arts students will showcase “Stoppard Squared,” two plays by renowned playwright Tom Stoppard, from March 7-9.

The theatrical double feature features playwright Tom Stoppard’s side-splitting farcical masterpieces, “The Real Inspector Hound” and “The Fifteen Minute Hamlet.” With razor-sharp dialogue and absurd twists, these plays keep audiences laughing and guessing at every turn.

Staged at Seabury Hall’s ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center, the show is performed one weekend only on Friday and Saturday, March 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 9 at 3 p.m. Director Marsha Kelly leads a cast and crew that includes 27 Seabury Hall upper school students and a middle school guest performer.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Real Inspector Hound (1968)

This one-act play is a hilarious parody of the classic murder mystery genre, specifically Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap.” This play-within-a-play features two pompous theater critics, Birdboot and Moon, who are watching (and commenting on) a clichéd ‘whodunit’ set in an isolated English manor. The critics find themselves drawn into the action—quite literally—blurring the lines between reality and fiction.

The Fifteen Minute Hamlet (1976)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This lightning-fast condensation of Hamlet is exactly what it sounds like—a ridiculously speedy retelling of Shakespeare’s tragedy, completed in about 15 minutes. And, just in case the audience missed something, Stoppard follows it up with an even faster encore performance that takes only two minutes.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $7 for students, and children under 4 years old are free. They can be purchased at seaburyhall.org/arts.