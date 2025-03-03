Applications open for free Public Pre-K program in Hawaiʻi

Children’s author Lori Abreu reads her book, “Moʻo and Koholā,” to the preschoolers at Maui Economic Opportunity’s Head Start site in Makawao on Thursday. The Executive Office on Early Learning has opened applications for its free Public Pre-K Program. File photo PC: MEO

The Executive Office on Early Learning has opened applications for its free Public Pre-K Program for the 2025-26 school year. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to submit applications for qualifying 3- and 4-year-old children in a new, user-friendly online portal.

The office’s program provides high-quality early education to help young learners build a strong foundation for kindergarten. Currently, the program operates 92 classrooms across 74 public school campuses statewide. There are plans to expand by 50 more classrooms over the next two years.

Eligible children are those within two years of entering kindergarten.

To apply, visit www.EarlyLearning.Hawaii.gov. The website has more eligibility details and application instructions.