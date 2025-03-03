Maui News

Roots School hosts Open House, March 8

March 3, 2025
Roots School

Roots School in Haʻikū will be hosting an Open House for prospective new families of children entering kindergarten through fifth grade, on Saturday, March 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. It will be held on the school campus at 740 Haʻikū Road, and RSVPs are required by emailing office@rootsmaui.org or calling 808-250-7988. 

“This is a great opportunity for families to see our classrooms, meet our teachers, and learn more about Roots School,” said Melita Charan, Head of School. 

Roots School

Roots School serves children from preschool through fifth grade. “Our multi-age classes and small school setting provide personalized attention for every student,” said Charan. “Roots School teachers combine traditional academics with a robust performing arts program, cultural connections, Japanese language and more. We look forward to welcoming new families at our Open House.”

Roots School is accredited by the Western Association of Schools & Colleges and the Hawaiʻi Association of Independent Schools. Its mission states: “Through experiential and academic learning, we encourage students to integrate creativity, critical thinking, integrity, and compassion to engage collaboratively and realize their potential as unique, fulfilled individuals.”

Roots School

For more information, go to www.rootsmaui.org.

