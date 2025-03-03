Winter 2024 Hawai‘i Perspectives Report identifies cost of living as top concern

South Maui housing aerial: 72% of renters say they would like to purchase a home in the future, but high costs and limited availability continue to pose barriers. PC: County of Maui / Mia Aʻi photo

Pacific Resource Partnership has released the Winter 2024 edition of Hawai‘i Perspectives, a comprehensive survey capturing the voices of more than 900 residents across all four counties. This included: 444 polled in Honolulu County; 208 in Hawai‘i County; 158 in Maui County; and 104 in Kaua‘i County.

Conducted between Nov. 8 and Dec. 14, 2024 by Anthology Research, this latest scientific poll sheds light on the most pressing concerns in Hawai‘i, including the affordability crisis, economic challenges, public safety, and the growing sense of disconnection among younger residents.

According to the scientific survey, only 28% of residents say Hawai‘i is on the right track. Crime and violence occupy the 4th position in terms of importance to Hawai‘i residents and has steadily moved up the list since 2019, with nearly one in 10 now listing it as Hawaiʻi’s top priority. An estimated 74% of Oʻahu residents “strongly” support or “somewhat” support expanding the Skyline to Ala Moana Center, with UH Mānoa receiving even greater overall support at 77%.

“This year’s Hawai‘i Perspectives survey confirms what many of us have long felt – our islands are at a crossroads,” said Nat Kinney, executive director of Pacific Resource Partnership. “While the challenges remain significant, we believe that through better connectivity, community-driven solutions, and a commitment to common-sense policies, we can pave the way toward a more prosperous and sustainable future for all Hawai‘i residents.”

Key Findings from the Winter 2024 Hawai‘i Perspectives Report:

A Majority Believe Hawai'i is on the Wrong Track: Only 28% of residents feel the state is headed in the right direction, a sharp decline from 2019, when 41% held this view.

Only 28% of residents feel the state is headed in the right direction, a sharp decline from 2019, when 41% held this view. Cost of Living Remains the Top Concern: 88% of respondents believe that the price of goods has worsened in the past year, with 63% saying the same about policies to help locals stay in Hawai‘i.

Homeownership Feels Out of Reach: 72% of renters say they would like to purchase a home in the future, but high costs and limited availability continue to pose barriers.

Public Safety Concerns on the Rise: Violent crime is now among the top concerns for residents, with 63% believing crime has worsened over the past year. In fact, 62% of residents support passing a "stand your ground" law.

Mental Health is a Growing Issue: More than half (56%) of all residents surveyed report knowing someone who has experienced mental health challenges in the past six months, with younger adults particularly affected.

Younger Generations Feel Disconnected: While 66% of residents overall feel connected to their communities, a majority of those aged 18-34 (53%) report feeling disconnected, perhaps a result of economic stressors and a changing social landscape.

While 66% of residents overall feel connected to their communities, a majority of those aged 18-34 (53%) report feeling disconnected, perhaps a result of economic stressors and a changing social landscape. Expansion of Skyline Supported: 74% of O‘ahu residents “strongly” support or “somewhat” support expanding the elevated rail line to Ala Moana Center, with UH Mānoa receiving even greater overall support at 77%. Meanwhile, a majority of residents “strongly” support or “somewhat” support continuing to use the half percent general excise tax surcharge to expand Skyline (82%), and another strong majority don’t want the GET surcharge used for something other than the building of additional segments (76%).

“The Hawai‘i Perspectives survey provides invaluable insight into the mood of our state,” said David Pettinger, senior partner at Anthology Research. “Our findings highlight a growing urgency for action, whether in addressing the high cost of living, enhancing public safety, or strengthening social connectivity to ensure that residents – especially young people – see a future for themselves in Hawai‘i.”

The full Winter 2024 edition of Hawai‘i Perspectives is available for download at PRP’s website at PRP-Hawaii.com. Groups and organizations interested in receiving hard copies and/or a detailed briefing can request a presentation by contacting PRP via email at info@PRP-Hawaii.com.