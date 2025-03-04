Applications open for food business incubator program with tuition support

Local value-added food manufacturers who use Hawai‘i-sourced ingredients are encouraged to apply by April 13. PC: Hawai‘i Ag & Culinary Alliance

Applications are now open for Cohort 6 of Hawai’i Ag & Culinary Alliance’s Cottage Industry to Commercial Enterprise Scholarship—an initiative designed to help local value-added food entrepreneurs using Hawai‘i-sourced ingredients scale their businesses.

This May, 15 selected participants will receive a $1,000 partial scholarship toward the $1,500 tuition for Leeward Community College’s 12-week ‘Āina to Mākeke program and gain access to the Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center, where they can refine their production process and explore new business opportunities in a state-of-the-art facility.

Program alumna Jina Wye credits the initiative with helping launch her business, Okonokai Sea Snacks, which is currently producing at the Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center.

“HACA’s Cottage Industry to Commercial Enterprise Scholarship and the ʻĀina to Mākeke program was the giant kickstart I needed to make my dreams a reality,” Wye said. “When I started, I only had the beginnings of an idea to create a unique value-added snack food from Kona-grown seaweed. The program provided invaluable support, education and inspiration during those crucial early months of starting my business.”

Since beginning in 2023, HACA has awarded 74 scholarships to farmers, chefs and small-batch artisans across O‘ahu, Maui, Hawai‘i Island, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i, fostering the growth of local value-added products and strengthening Hawai‘i’s agricultural sector.

“Supporting local food producers strengthens Hawai‘i’s agricultural industry while expanding the reach of Hawai‘i businesses,” said Denise Yamaguchi, CEO of Hawai‘i Ag & Culinary Alliance. “Each cohort showcases the incredible innovation within our food community, and we’re honored help value-added entrepreneurs to turn their passions into successful businesses.”

Earlier this year, the program received recognition from the Hawai‘i Venture Capital Association, as Denise Yamaguchi was honored as 2025 Social Impact Entrepreneur of the Year, and cohort alumni Hawaiian Soda Company received the Consumer Packaged Good of the Year award.

The upcoming Cohort 6 runs from May 27 to Aug. 14, 2025, with classes held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Entrepreneurs are responsible for the remaining $500 course fee.

Those interested in learning more about the program and application process can attend an online informational session on March 20, 2025. Scholarship applications for the program are being accepted through April 13, 2025. Apply at hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com/cottageindustry/.