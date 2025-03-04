County DWS to host meetings on water pipe inventory project

County of Maui Department of Water Supply invites the public to an informational meeting about an ongoing water service line inventory to comply with the latest US Environmental Protection Agency lead and copper ruling, which is established to monitor the lead and copper levels at customers’ water pipes at homes, schools and businesses.

DWS invites the public to attend the in-person meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 6, at the J. Walter Cameron Center auditorium at 95 Mahalani St., Wailuku.

A virtual meeting option will be provided at a future date. For more information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/544/Lead-Copper.

The meetings will include discussion about the ongoing inventory process and inventory map, EPA ruling, risks of lead in drinking water and how DWS is keeping our community safe. Participants will have a chance to ask DWS questions related to the project.

Since July 2024, DWS and its Maui-based contractors, HDR Engineering and Brown & Caldwell, have inspected approximately 3,000 water service lines in Central and South Maui. The inventory includes the public and private sides of properties, categorizing lines as Lead, Non-lead, Galvanized Requiring Replacement, or Lead Status Unknown, as required by the EPA.

The public inventory map, required to be published by all water utilities in the United States by Oct. 16, 2024, can be found on the DWS site,mauicounty.gov/544/Lead-Copper. Follow the link to “lead service line inventory” to review the status of your service lines.

For more information, visit the DWS lead and copper page at mauicounty.gov/544/Lead-Copper or call its engineering division at 808-270-7835.

