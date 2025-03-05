Council confirms appointees to Maui boards and commissions

Maui County Council members voted on Feb. 21 to confirm more than two dozen residents to various boards and commissions. File photo courtesy of Maui County

The Maui County Council has confirmed more than two dozen citizen appointees to boards, commissions and committees, allowing those panels a better chance to conduct meetings with a required quorum.

The confirmed appointees include:

Bo Alapaki Montalvo to the Affirmative Action Advisory Council.

Michael Gurat and Ronald Theodor Larsen to the Animal Control Board.

Noel “Chivo” McCary Ching-Johnson (reappointment) and Sherrilee Dodson to the Board of Ethics.

Alison Emily Grimes to the Board of Variances and Appeals.

Gregory Evan Jenkins to the Civil Service Commission.

Paul Tonnessen to the Commission on Children and Youth.

Vernon Kananiʻo Lāʻie Kalanikau to the Conservation Planning Committee.

Margaret Elizabeth Hansen and Evalina Noelani Watanabe to the Council on Aging.

John Pele Tau Tau (Molokaʻi) and Caron Miller Green (Lānaʻi) to the Fire and Public Safety Commission.

William Midwood Curtis Jr., Sandra Lee Duvauchelle, Leilani Reyes Pulmano and William Robert Spence to the Housing Advisory Board. (Term expirations: March 31, 2026, for Curtis; March 31, 2028, for Duvauchelle; March 31, 2029, for Pulmano; and March 31, 2030, for Spence.)

Mark Toku Honda to the Liquor Control Adjudication Board.

Edwin Misaki (Molokaʻi) and Eveeva Uilani Sulunga to the Liquor Control Commission.

Lehua Kilihune Lee Chang and Ciera Shannalei Eskaran Eguia (Lānaʻi) to the Maui County Commission on Persons with Disabilities.

Patricia-Helen Kahulumealani Lindsey Maluo-Pearson (reappointment to Hawaiian culture/ethnic history seat) and Laakea Kaleolanikauanui Poepoe to the Maui County Cultural Resources Commission.

Paul Ananth Kumar to the Maui Redevelopment Agency.

Joseph Ioane Arias to the Police Commission.

Elizabeth Sheryl Germansky to the Real Property Tax Review Board.

Lester Iwao Yano to the Salary Commission.

Kiley Carmelle Dindinger to the Urban Design Review Board.

Council members also approved Paul Kumar as an alternate to the Urban Design Review Board.

Most of the appointees’ terms end March 31, 2030. The exceptions are the staggered terms of Housing Advisory Board members, as noted.

Background biographical information on the appointees is available in attachments to the mayor’s Jan. 29 transmittal letter. Click here and scroll down to see application forms.