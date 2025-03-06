Application extended for KūHana Accelerator Cohort 16

KūHana is launching its next cohort in March 2025, but now is the time to apply. Photo courtesy: Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement

Applications have been extended for Cohort 16 of the KūHana Accelerator, which launches next week. Business owners looking to take their companies to the next level now have until this Friday, March 7, 2025, to submit their written applications for Cohort 16.

The KūHana Accelerator, designed to help locally owned businesses grow, is an intensive program that supports participants in creating a business plan they can present to banks, grantors or private funders. The program also offers access to a loan program specifically tailored for locally operated businesses through the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA).

The five-week program runs from March 11 to April 8, 2025. Cohort 16 meets twice a week, every Tuesday and Thursday, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

When considering applying, prospective participants should ask themselves several questions to determine if they are a good fit for the program. These include whether their company has enough sales and operational experience to plan for growth, if they are ready to take their business to the next level, whether they need funding to make that growth possible and if they are highly motivated and work well in a cohort setting. Those who answered “yes” to these questions are a prime candidate for this program.

Written applications are open now and will close on March 7, 2025. The application process consists of two parts: the initial written application and a follow-up Zoom interview, which is by invitation only. After both parts are completed, CNHA will assess the applications to determine which businesses are the best fit for the accelerator. Final application notices will be sent out on March 10, 2025.

For those selected to participate, the KūHana Accelerator offers more than just a business plan. The program provides access to a network of entrepreneurs, long-term technical assistance and opportunities to secure funding through the CNHA loan program. Additionally, participants will benefit from ongoing networking events designed to support them long after the program concludes.

The written application can be accessed here. Questions about the program can be directed to KūHana Accelerator Program Manager Max Mukai at kuhana@hawaiiancouncil.org.

The KūHana Accelerator is funded by a cooperative agreement with the Small Business Administration and has helped 260 graduates who are working everyday to bring value to the market, uplift their ʻohana, community and lāhui through economic development.