Hawai‘i lawmakers propose new $30M annual conservation funding, part of 10-year plan

The rare Kolokolo kuahiwi (Lysimachia scopulensis) is found at the Waimea Canyon on Kauaʻi Photo Credit: National Tropical Botanical Garden

Hawai‘i’s congressional delegation has introduced legislation aimed at protecting more than 10,000 plant and animal species native to the islands. The Hawai‘i Native Species Conservation and Recovery Act, introduced by US Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono and US Reps. Ed Case and Jill Tokuda, would fund conservation and recovery efforts to combat invasive species, habitat loss and climate change impacts.

“Native species foster a healthy ecosystem, with cleaner air, purer water and a more resilient environment,” Schatz said. “By funding new conservation measures and recovery projects, including for Native Hawaiian organizations and local nonprofits, our bill will help save our native species for years to come.”

US Sen. Brian Schatz meets with representatives from TNC Hawai‘i and Palmyra to discuss the bill on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. PC: US Sen. Brian Schatz

Hawai‘i has the highest rate of endemism in the world, but hundreds of native species are endangered, and many have already gone extinct. The legislation would provide funding for the state, local governments, Native Hawaiian organizations, nonprofits and universities to support conservation projects, data collection and public outreach. It would also require the US Fish and Wildlife Service to coordinate with state and federal agencies to establish funding priorities.

If passed, the bill would allocate $30 million annually for 10 years and include a 25% non-federal match requirement, with exceptions for small, high-impact projects and those led by Native Hawaiian organizations.

Native songbird species such as the ʻapapane, ʻiʻiwi, ʻelepaio, and ʻamakihi are found throughout this area as they pass through the protected corridor of South Kona properties. ʻAmakihi photo courtesy The Nature Conservancy.

Hirono emphasized the bill’s role in preserving Hawai‘i’s ecosystems, while Case highlighted the urgent need to combat invasive species. Tokuda called for a collaborative approach to safeguarding the state’s biodiversity.

The bill is backed by organizations including The Nature Conservancy, Conservation Council for Hawai‘i and the National Tropical Botanical Garden. Supporters say the measure would help reverse Hawai‘i’s status as the “extinction capital of the world” by restoring biodiversity and protecting food sources and local communities from invasive pests.

The full text of the bill is available here.