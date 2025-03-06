House majority bills cross over to Senate

The House of Representatives’ majority package of bills has passed third reading and crossed over to the State Senate. PC: Office of the Governor

The Hawaiʻi House of Representatives has approved all seven bills in the House Majority Package on third reading ahead of the first crossover deadline on Thursday. The bills move on to the Senate for further consideration.

“These measures aim to address the cost of living and improving quality of life for Hawaiʻi’s residents, by focusing on key areas such as housing, homelessness, agriculture and biosecurity, economic development and public safety,” said House Majority Leader Sean Quinlan of North Shore, Oʻahu.

The House Majority Package bills include:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

House Bill 432 House Draft 1 – Relating to the Rental Housing Revolving Fund : Establishes the mixed-income sub-account within the Rental Housing Revolving Fund that targets workforce rental housing projects for persons and families with incomes at or below 140% of the area median income. It authorizes the Director of Finance to transfer funds from the Rental Housing Revolving Fund into the mixed-income sub-account. It appropriates funds into and out of the mixed-income sub-account of the Rental Housing Revolving Fund.

House Bill 427 House Draft 2 – Relating to Biosecurity : Appropriates funds for and renames the Department of Agriculture to the “Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity” and the Board of Agriculture to the “Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity.” It establishes and appropriates funds for a Deputy Director of Biosecurity. It changes references to the plant and animal declaration form to the “biosecurity form.” It authorizes and specifies conditions under which the Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity may declare a biosecurity emergency, during which the department and governor may take certain actions to prevent the establishment or spread of pests and prohibited or restricted organisms. It broadens the objectives and general actions of the Biosecurity Program.

House Bill 428 House Draft 1 – Relating to Farm to Families : Establishes the Hawaiʻi Farm to Families Program to alleviate food shortages in the state. It appropriates funds and requires reports to the Legislature prior to the Regular Sessions of 2026 and 2027.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

House Bill 429 House Draft 1 – Relating to Early Learning : Appropriates funds to hire teachers and teacher assistants and for equipment and services for public preschools.

House Bill 430 House Draft 2 – Relating to Internships : Permits the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations to enter into contracts with eligible employers or registered apprenticeship programs in the private sector to provide on-the job training to eligible interns. It appropriates funds and provides that the state shall be the responsible employer for purposes of workers’ compensation coverage for students or recent graduates in the on-the-job-training work experience program, subject to certain limitations.

House Bill 433 House Draft 1 – Relating to Public Safety : Appropriates funds to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for re-entry services to connect offenders with community-based services.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

House Bill 431 House Draft 1 – Relating to Housing : Appropriates funds for the Kauhale Initiative. It establishes and appropriates funds into and out of the Supportive Housing Special Fund., and it establishes the Kauhale Initiative Special Fund.

To track the status of these measures, visit www.capitol.hawaii.gov.