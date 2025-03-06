The Shops at Wailea announces March entertainment lineup

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Grammy Award-winning slack-key guitarist George Kahumoku Jr. will headline a special performance at The Shops on March 28. PC: The Shops at Wailea

The Shops at Wailea has unveiled its March lineup of entertainment and cultural events, offering live music, local art showcases and community-centered experiences.

Wailea Wednesdays

The weekly music series continues every Wednesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Lower-Level Performance Area:

March 12: Joe Benedett

Joe Benedett March 19: Rama Camarillo

Rama Camarillo March 26: Anthony Pfluke

Ke Kani Hone O Wailea – Signature Concert Series

George Kahumoku Jr. Courtesy photo

On Friday, March 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Grammy Award-winning slack-key guitarist George Kahumoku Jr. will headline a special performance celebrating Hawaiian music and culture.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more details, visit The Shops at Wailea website.