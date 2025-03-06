Maui Arts & Entertainment
The Shops at Wailea announces March entertainment lineup
The Shops at Wailea has unveiled its March lineup of entertainment and cultural events, offering live music, local art showcases and community-centered experiences.
Wailea Wednesdays
The weekly music series continues every Wednesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Lower-Level Performance Area:
- March 12: Joe Benedett
- March 19: Rama Camarillo
- March 26: Anthony Pfluke
Ke Kani Hone O Wailea – Signature Concert Series
On Friday, March 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Grammy Award-winning slack-key guitarist George Kahumoku Jr. will headline a special performance celebrating Hawaiian music and culture.
For more details, visit The Shops at Wailea website.
