UH Center on Aging helps boost research pool for national study 

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Center on Aging is seeking participants for a national research registry aimed at increasing Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander representation in aging studies. In collaboration with researchers at the University of California San Francisco and the University of California Irvine, UH Mānoa is launching a multi-year initiative to expand the CARE 2.0 registry.

Funded by the National Institute on Aging, the project builds upon an earlier UCSF-led initiative called CARE (Collaborative Approach for AANHPI Research and Education). This expanded phase seeks to recruit more AANHPI individuals for aging-related studies while addressing barriers to participation and enhancing community engagement.

“Our team in Hawaiʻi is excited to be part of this national effort to diversify research participation,” said Christy Nishita, interim director of the Center on Aging. “By partnering with community organizations, stakeholders and cultural informants, we aim to increase awareness of the value of aging research and ensure that findings reflect the diverse experiences of AANHPI populations.”

CARE 2.0 eligibility and registration

Participants who join CARE 2.0 may be contacted for research on topics such as brain health and caregiving. Studies vary in commitment, from one-time surveys to long-term data collection, and participation is always voluntary.

Eligibility requirements include:

Identify as Asian, Asian American, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander

18 years or older

Speak English, Cantonese, Mandarin, Hawaiian, Hindi, Ilokano, Japanese, Korean, Samoan, Tagalog or Vietnamese

Reside in the US or US Associated Pacific Islands

Willing to be contacted for health research

First-time research participants are encouraged to apply to help address health disparities in AANHPI communities. Learn more or enroll in the registry.

The UH Center on Aging will also provide educational resources on healthy aging, including brain health tips and support services for caregivers and those living with dementia. Student volunteers will serve as CARE ambassadors to assist with recruitment while gaining research experience.

AANHPIs are the fastest-growing racial groups in the United States, yet from 1992 to 2018, less than 1% of the National Institutes of Health’s budget was allocated to AANHPI research. Nishita emphasized that Hawaiʻi’s multiethnic population provides an ideal environment to recruit participants for the CARE 2.0 registry.

“Beyond enrollment, we hope to gain insights into challenges, effective outreach strategies, and opportunities for increasing AANHPI participation in scientific studies on aging,” she said.