Education bill funding program that combines culture with academics, continues to advance

Senate Bill 529 SD1 relating to education seeks to appropriate funds to expand the Hoʻākea Program, an educational initiative that integrates Hawaiian cultural practices with academic subjects to engage students and promote environmental stewardship.

Senate Vice President Michelle N. Kidani (District 18 – Mililani Town, Waipi‘o Gentry, Crestview, Waikele, portion of Waipahu, Village Park, Royal Kunia) who chairs the Senate Committee on Education (EDU) announced the Senate’s passage of the bill as it continues on a path forward this legislative session.

“Programs like Ho‘ākea create meaningful learning experiences for students that bridge culture, community, and education, fostering a deeper connection to their heritage and building a stronger sense of identity and responsibility,” said Kidani. “By incorporating traditional knowledge with modern curriculum, this initiative empowers our keiki to become the next generation of leaders.”

“The impact of Ho‘ākea has truly been profound for our students, our families and our communities,” said Hawaiʻi State Department of Education (HIDOE) Superintendent Keith Hayashi. “Through hands-on learning stations, the mission of Hoʻākea is to inspire students to embrace the ‘Navigator Mindset’ and become the leaders, stewards, and critical thinkers that can navigate us into a better future.”

According to Nainoa Thompson, Pwo Navigator and CEO of Polynesian Voyaging Society, “education is everything, it will determine our future of what we teach our children. I’ve seen the impact when there’s a bridge that’s created between the power of communities and families, and Ho‘ākea is that bridge to teachers who are the bridge to our schools.”

Amy Hānaialiʻi Gilliom, Hui O Wa‘a Kaulua President, vocalist and songwriter, shared her strong support, writing,“using foundational values and perspectives of waʻa and ʻāina, students learn about, explore, and troubleshoot issues they experience daily – like coastal erosion, water and food security, emergency preparedness, and community resilience. Connecting place, culture, and history to core subjects like math, science, and social studies engage their natural curiosity and excitement to learn.”

The bill now moves to the House for consideration.

