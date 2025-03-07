Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 08, 2025

March 7, 2025, 8:05 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
10-14
10-15
10-15 




West Facing
2-4
3-5
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 12:00 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 04:37 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:39 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:33 PM HST.









Swell Summary




As the current moderate northwest (310-320 degree) swell begins to fade tonight, a slightly larger reinforcing pulse from the northwest (310-330 degree) will fill in tonight and peak late tonight into Saturday. This swell will then begin to fall from late Saturday through early next week and the swell direction will gradually veer toward the north-northwest as it declines. 


Surf along east-facing shores will remain elevated into next week due to this persistent fresh to locally strong trade flow over and upstream of the islands. Trades could possibly strengthen further early next week, which could increase the windswell a touch around Tuesday into Wednesday. 


Surf along south-facing shores will remain small with mainly some wrap around wind swell for select exposures. A small long-period south- southwest swell is possible next Wednesday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
