Maui Surf Forecast for March 08, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 10-14 10-15 10-15 West Facing 2-4 3-5 4-6 4-6 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 12:00 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 04:37 PM HST. Sunrise 6:39 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

Swell Summary

As the current moderate northwest (310-320 degree) swell begins to fade tonight, a slightly larger reinforcing pulse from the northwest (310-330 degree) will fill in tonight and peak late tonight into Saturday. This swell will then begin to fall from late Saturday through early next week and the swell direction will gradually veer toward the north-northwest as it declines.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain elevated into next week due to this persistent fresh to locally strong trade flow over and upstream of the islands. Trades could possibly strengthen further early next week, which could increase the windswell a touch around Tuesday into Wednesday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf along south-facing shores will remain small with mainly some wrap around wind swell for select exposures. A small long-period south- southwest swell is possible next Wednesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.