Are jaywalking tickets in Hawaiʻi doing more harm than good? A new report breaks it down

Every day, about 50,000 people across the US get pulled over while driving, making traffic stops the most common way people interact with police. But what about pedestrians and cyclists? Over the past six years, about 30,000 jaywalking tickets were handed out in Hawai‘i—roughly 5,000 per year.

Most of them were issued in Honolulu, particularly in neighborhoods where families struggle with the high cost of living. In 2023 alone, 2,885 jaywalking tickets were given out in the 96815 ZIP code (Honolulu), adding up to $360,677 in fines and fees.

The typical fine upfront is $130–$180.

Abbey Seitz, director of transportation equity at Hawai‘i Appleseed said the approach to minor offenses is expensive and ineffective at improving roadway safety. “This approach can lead to cycles of debt, damaging court records and, in some cases, violent interactions with police, arrests and even incarceration,” she said.

A new report from Hawai‘i Appleseed, “Beyond the Ticket: Recommendations for a More Equitable Traffic Enforcement System,” argues that ticketing for jaywalking and other minor infractions doesn’t actually make streets safer. The report claims it shifts focus and resources away from more effective solutions, like better street design.

The report also looks at reforms happening elsewhere and suggests ways Hawai‘i could take a different approach, such as:

Collecting demographic data on all stops, not just arrests

Reducing enforcement of pedestrians and bicyclists

Making some minor traffic infractions “secondary violations” so they can’t be used as an excuse for stops

Automatically sealing traffic infraction records once cases are closed

Adjusting fines based on income instead of using flat fees

Exploring the use of non-police traffic safety teams

Download the full report here.