Motorcycle accident at Ting’s Bridge claims life of Wailuku man

A 40-year-old Wailuku man suffered fatal injuries in a motorcycle accident at Ting’s Bridge in Wailuku on Saturday night.

The incident was reported at 11:46 p.m. on March 8 on West Kaʻahumanu Avenue, 726 feet west of Lunalilo Street.

A preliminary police investigation reveals that a black 2023 Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle was traveling west on West Kaʻahumanu Avenue when the motorcycle veered right over the solid white fog line, striking a curb and embankment before colliding head-on into the northeast corner of the Tings Bridge retaining wall.

As a result, the operator, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the operator was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. The involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol is pending as the investigation is ongoing.

This was Maui County’s fourth traffic fatality of 2025, compared to two at the same time last year.