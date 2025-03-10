Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi’s first 2025 Maui drive, March 18-20

Image courtesy of Blood Bank of Hawai‘i.

Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi hosts its first Maui blood drive of the year, March 18-20, at the Cameron Center, located at 95 Mahalani St. in Wailuku.

The three-day drive gives the community an opportunity to donate blood and save lives by contributing to Hawaiʻi’s ongoing blood supply needs.

The Maui drive dates and times include the following:

Tuesday, March 18 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 19 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m

Thursday, March 20 from 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.

“BBH is grateful for the support of the Maui community, without which these events would not be possible. The participation of local donors statewide is essential in ensuring that Hawaiʻi maintains a steady supply of blood,” organizers said.

Blood drives are held on Maui and Kauaʻi and in Kona and Hilo three times a year to ensure that residents across the state have the opportunity to donate. Hawaiʻi’s unique island geography makes maintaining a stable blood supply even more critical. By participating in this blood drive, donors directly impact the lives of those facing medical emergencies, according to organizers.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit bbh.org or call 808-848-4745. Stay updated by following @bloodbankhawaii on social media.