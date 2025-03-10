Hawaiʻi DOE’s top 15 principals honored by Island Insurance Foundation

Hawaiʻi principals nominated for the 19th Masayuki Tokioka Excellence in School Leadership Award. PC: courtesy.

The nonprofit Island Insurance Foundation, leaders from the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education and public officials statewide gathered Saturday to honor the state’s 15 top public-school principals, each of whom has been nominated for the 19th Masayuki Tokioka Excellence in School Leadership Award.

At Saturday’s event, each of the 15 nominees – who lead public elementary and secondary schools in all four counties – received a $1,000 cash award to celebrate their accomplishments as educational leaders.

The 2025 Masayuki Tokioka Excellence in School Leadership Award recipient and two semi-finalists will be announced as part of the official program at the Public Schools of Hawaiʻi Foundation annual gala on Thursday, April 17.

The winning principal will receive $25,000: $15,000 toward a school project and a $10,000 personal award. Two semi-finalists will each receive a $2,000 personal award.

Maui County principals selected as nominees include: Kimberly Kaʻai, Maunaloa Elementary (Moloka‘i) and Merilee Valentino, Pāʻia Elementary (Maui).

The talented principal-nominees for 2025 are:

Kimberly Anthony-Maeda, Kailua High

Bryan Arbles, Hilo Union Elementary

Kasey Eisenhour, Keonepoko Elementary (Pāhoa, Big Island)

Albert Hetrick, Āliamanu Middle

Lisa Ann Higa, Nānākuli Elementary

Kimberly Kaʻai, Maunaloa Elementary (Moloka‘i)

Noreen Kunitomo, Hōnaunau Elementary (Captain Cook, Big Island)

Ryan Kusuda, Waikīkī Elementary

Corey Nakamura, Elsie H. Wilcox Elementary (Līhuʻe)

Walter Santiago, Kahalu‘u Elementary

Paul Taga, Keone‘ula Elementary (‘Ewa Beach)

Troy Tamura, Mililani Waena Elementary

Gavin Tsue, Palisades Elementary (Pearl City)

Merilee Valentino, Pāʻia Elementary (Maui)

Christopher Baba Yim, Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻO Ānuenue (Ānuenue School, Palolo)

Hawai‘i DOE Superintendent Keith Hayashi, Island Insurance Foundation Chairman Tyler Tokioka and an array of state and city officials attended Saturday’s celebration. Hawai‘i State Sen. Samantha DeCorte, Rep. Mike Lee, Rep. Lauren Cheape Matsumoto, Rep. Jackson Sayama and Rep. David Alcos, as well as a representative of Sen. Kurt Fevella helped to honor principal-nominees from their respective districts.

“A school is only as great as its leader – and these 15 principals have created learning environments that are inspiring teachers, staff and students to strive to their highest,” explains Tyler Tokioka.

The award is named for the late Masayuki Tokioka, founder of Island Insurance Company, Ltd. and a proud graduate of Hawaiʻi public schools. The Island Insurance Foundation underwrites the award in his honor.