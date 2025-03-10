Maui United Way announces additional play options for students at Lahaina school 

Holli Ono (Teacher), Liam Bogosian, ʻOlina Shaw, Grace Rice, Bianca Cappello (Teacher), and Jeeyun Lee, Maui United Way’s Director of Impact (behind) receiving new play items for their classroom.

Maui United Way has expanded its support for students attending the temporary Kamehameha III Elementary School in Lahaina, providing additional resources aimed at fostering play, creativity, and healing as the community continues to recover from the 2023 Maui fires.

As part of this effort, Maui United Way is funding the installation of a children’s playhouse for preschoolers and younger students. This initiative builds upon previous contributions, which include $178,000 for the construction of a state-of-the-art DOE playground on campus, over $10,000 in supplies for the newly established art room, and funding for bike helmets and bike safety courses for students who received bicycles after the fires.

“We had two goals with this funding,” said Makana Rosete, Director of Communications, Events, and Advocacy for Maui United Way. “We wanted to make sure our keiki had spaces where they could simply play and enjoy being kids again. We also recognized the vital role art plays in helping children process grief and trauma, which is why we prioritized creating a well-equipped art room—one that not only sparks creativity but also serves as a space for healing.”

Vice Principal Charlotte Patao of King Kamehameha III Elementary School expressed gratitude for the additional support, saying, “Maui United Way’s generosity has made an incredible difference in the lives of our students. The new playhouses and playground will give our keiki the opportunity to play, socialize, and find moments of joy amid all they’ve been through. The art room is also an essential resource for helping our students express themselves and heal through creativity. We are truly grateful for these meaningful contributions.”

Through its ongoing support, Maui United Way remains committed to helping keiki and their families rebuild their lives, ensuring that they have safe, nurturing environments in which to learn, play, and thrive.