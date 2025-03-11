$100M proposed for Central Maui School in House draft of State Budget

Rep. Justin Woodson. PC: Hawaiʻi House of Representatives – Majority. Facebook page.

State Rep. Justin H. Woodson (District 9, Kahului, Puʻunēnē, portion of Wailuku) announced that the House draft of the State Budget (HB300 HD1) includes a proposed $100 million appropriation to cover the remaining funds needed for the construction of Central Maui Elementary and Middle School.

“I would like to express my gratitude to House Finance Chair Kyle T. Yamashita and the Finance Committee members for recognizing the urgent need for this funding,” said Woodson. “Central Maui is one of the fastest-growing areas in the state, and with that growth comes the need for educational facilities for our keiki. Additionally, the relocation of families after the Maui wildfires has increased the demand. As the budget bill moves to the Senate, we hope they will also recognize the importance of this appropriation for our communities.”

To date, the Legislature has already allocated $39 million for the new middle school, and planning and design work is underway.

The Hawaiʻi School Facilities Authority (HISFA) has estimated that construction could begin as early as 2029, assuming the necessary funds are secured.

HB300 HD1, the House draft of the state budget, will be up for third reading on the House Floor on Wednesday, March 12. Following its passage, the budget will be sent to the Senate for further review and deliberation.