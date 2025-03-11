Mana O Maui launches afterschool program, offers teen camp scholarships

A group of surfer girls score a party wave. PC: Mana O Maui

Mana O Maui has introduced two programs aimed at empowering teen girls through outdoor adventure and cultural learning: the Surf-N-Turf Afterschool Program and a scholarship for a summer surf camp.

Surf-N-Turf Afterschool Program

The seasonal Surf-N-Turf Afterschool Program, open to girls ages 11-17, combines surf therapy, hiking and Hawaiian cultural practices to build confidence and resilience. Sessions will take place every Wednesday in April from 1:30 to 4 p.m., with participants picked up from the Central Maui Boys & Girls Club and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Activities will alternate between surfing with professional female instructors and hiking ʻĪao Valley, depending on weather and ocean conditions.

Girls can sign up for individual sessions or all four. Each session costs $10, with financial aid available. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged at manaomaui.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This program is about more than just outdoor adventure—it’s about creating a safe and supportive environment where young girls can challenge themselves, develop new skills and build lasting friendships,” said Dustin Tester, founder of Mana O Maui.

Summer Camp Scholarship

Mana O Maui is also offering scholarships for girls ages 13-17 to attend Maui Surfer Girls’ overnight surf camp from July 9-19, 2025. The $4,600 camp provides daily surf lessons, Hawaiian cultural activities, snorkeling, hiking and mentorship opportunities.

Scholarships prioritize teens affected by the Maui wildfires. The deadline to apply is April 1, with recipients notified by April 15. Applications can be submitted at manaomaui.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Donations are being accepted to fund two or three full scholarships. Contributions can be made at manaomaui.org.