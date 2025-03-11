Maui Chamber of Commerce announces theme for 2025 BizMixx Maui fundraiser

The Maui Chamber of Commerce has unveiled this year’s theme and entertainment for their 4th Annual BizMixx Maui event, on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the Grand Wailea Resort on Maui.

BizMixx Maui is the signature fundraiser to benefit the work of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. This occasion is dedicated to supporting their economic recovery initiatives, small business programs, educational programs, and business support services, which are vital to the continued growth and success of the business community.

This year’s theme is Vintage Aloha, a throwback to the days of elegant Hawaiian prints, an amazing music scene, and upscale Trans-Pacific travelers. Celebrate the charm of vintage Maui with retro Hawaiian vibes, mid-century décor, and nostalgic elements from the ‘50s and ‘60s.

Attendees are encouraged to dress on theme by donning their vintage Aloha shirt, or mu’umu’u.

During the cocktail and networking time, attendees will be treated to a vintage style acoustic performance from Joe Chee and a themed photo station from Spotlight Photobooth to capture your classic look and memorable moments.

After dinner, the event includes a hula show from ʻAumakua Productions that will take guests on a trip back in time. The night concludes with a grand finale performance by local favorite Nuff Sedd. The group recently released a new album in September 2024 and will be playing songs from that album and past hits.

Tickets and sponsorships are currently available. All sponsorships include tickets and range from $1,500-$15,000. Tickets are $250 per person and prior registration is required. Visit MauiChamber.com for more information and to sign up.

Sponsors include: Alpha Inc., Aina Lani Pacific, Aloha International Employment, Airbnb, HC&D, Goodfellow Bros/Pacific Rim Land, Oao Sushi, 5A Rent A Space, Hawaiian Electric Company, HMSA, Matson, Maui Health, State Farm Agency of Kit Okazaki, and Zippy’s; Media Sponsors Encore and Pacific Media Group; and Alcohol Sponsor Maui Brewing Company.