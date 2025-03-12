Celebration of the Arts to mark final year at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, April 18-19

Celebration of the Arts. Courtesy: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

The 33rd annual Celebration of the Arts will take place April 18-19, 2025, at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, marking the final year of the event. The cherished festival brings together artisans, educators, entertainers and cultural practitioners to honor and perpetuate Hawaiian traditions.

This year’s theme, “I Kou Makana… The Eyes of the Beholder,” explores perspectives on the beauty of the Hawaiian Islands and its people.

“We invite everyone to join in the festivities, witness the beauty of Hawaiian arts, and pay homage to Clifford Naeʻole as he concludes his remarkable journey,” said Jon Gersonde, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

Clifford Nae’ole with Pahu Drum. Courtesy: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Naeʻole, the event’s longtime chair, recently retired after leading the Celebration of the Arts since 1992. “It has been an honor to bring this event to life each year,” he said. “I humbly ask guests to ask questions, share, learn, and embrace this special weekend—then uphold the values that make Hawaiʻi nei the finest.”

Daytime highlights include the E Ala E sunrise ceremony, opening chants, panel discussions, hula performances and a marketplace featuring more than 50 artisans. The Namahana Award of Excellence will be presented to kūpuna who have served the culture with a zest for life. Attendees can also participate in a native tree-planting excursion at Puʻu Kukui Watershed, Hawaiʻi’s largest private nature preserve.

Evening performances feature Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning artists Eric Gilliom, Waipuna, and the Mākaha Sons. On April 19, the Celebration of the Arts Lūʻau will showcase island cuisine alongside theatrical vignettes from “Tales of the Kapa Moe,” the new lūʻau at The Ritz-Carlton.











ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Daytime events are free and open to the public. Tickets for the Celebration of the Arts Lūʻau and the full schedule are available at www.celebrationofthearts.org.

The Ritz-Carlton Maui is offering kamaʻāina rates for the event. Reservations can be made at 808-669-6200 with a valid Hawaiʻi ID.

Sponsors include The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua Resort Association, Hawaiian Airlines, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Honua Consulting, Ledcor Maui, Pilikahakai Foundation, Maui Now, Maui Printing and Speedi Shuttle.