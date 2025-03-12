Enoki mushrooms recall due to potential listeria monocytogenes contamination

Enoki mushrooms. Relevant package images are pictured (lot code circled in red). PC: Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

The Hawai‘i Department of Health, Food and Drug Branch is alerting residents about MYY Trade Co. brand enoki mushrooms due to potential contamination of listeria monocytogenes.

The enoki mushrooms were distributed locally at Palama Supermarket stores and were sold in a 7.05-ounce (200g) clear and blue plastic package with UPC 8 809201 000039 and lot code 136 ①, printed next to the UPC.

This alert is the result of a routine food sampling and analysis program conducted by the DOH Laboratory Preparedness and Response Branch (LPRB) and the FDB and funded by a US Food and Drug Administration federal grant. The FDB collects certain food products for LPRB to test for microbiological contaminants to protect public health. The FDB has followed up with local supermarkets and produce distributors to ensure that the affected products are no longer available for sale.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infection as a result from eating listeria-contaminated food. The disease primarily affects pregnant individuals, newborns, the elderly, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis can cause miscarriages and stillbirths. Healthy individuals may suffer symptoms such as fever, severe headache, muscle aches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and/or diarrhea. Although people can develop listeriosis up to two months after eating contaminated food, symptoms will usually start within several days from consumption, often with diarrhea. Listeriosis may be treated with antibiotics.

Please contact your physician immediately if you are exhibiting symptoms after having consumed the product. To date, there have been no reports of illness or adverse events in Hawaiʻi attributed to the product.

The FDB advises consumers to check for the product by specific lot number, seal the contaminated food in a resealable plastic bag if it has been opened and dispose of the product. Please wash your hands thoroughly and sanitize any areas that may have come in contact with the product.

When preparing any other enoki mushrooms, the FDB recommends the following: