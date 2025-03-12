Lānaʻi Skatepark and Youth Center blessing and grand opening on March 29

A screen shot shows a portion of an online survey seeking public input on preliminary designed for the Lānaʻi Skate Park. Lānaʻi Skate Park, Concept A design overall view 1. PC: County of Maui

County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation invites the community to celebrate the blessing of the Lāna‘i Skatepark and the Lāna‘i Youth Center, followed by the grand opening of the Lāna‘i Skatepark, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

The ceremony will feature key speakers, including DPR Director Patrick McCall and Maui County Council Member Gabe Johnson.

Following the ceremony, One Love Skate will host a fun-filled Skate Jam featuring music, games, contest and prizes.

The youth center and skatepark are the result of a collective vision, shaped by community input, championed by County leaders and brought to life through the collaborative efforts of Bowers and Kubota Consulting, California Skateparks, F&H Construction, Maui Architectural Group Inc. and DPR’s Planning and Development Division.

For more information on the ceremony, contact DPR’s Planning and Development Division at 808-270-7931.