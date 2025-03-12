Queen Kaʻahumanu Center to celebrate namesake’s birthday with weekend events

The annual lei draping ceremony will take place at the Queen Kaʻahumanu statue in Kahului this weekend. PC: Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center will host a weekend of events honoring the birthday of its namesake, Queen Kaʻahumanu, from March 15-16, 2025.

Queen Kaʻahumanu was a visionary leader who reshaped Hawai‘i’s political and cultural landscape. As the favored wife of King Kamehameha I, she later became the Kuhina Nui of the Hawaiian Kingdom, advocating for societal changes, including the end of the kapu system and the promotion of Christianity. Her influence continues to inspire generations, and Queen Kaʻahumanu Center is honored to uphold her legacy through this annual event.

The celebration begins on Saturday, March 15, with an ʻukulele performance by Nā Kamaliʻi O ʻIliahi from ʻIliahi Elementary School in Wahiawā, Oʻahu. The group will take the stage from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Traditional protocol will be conducted by ʻAhahui Kaʻahumanu Society on Sunday, March 16, from noon to 1 p.m. The ceremony will take place at the Queen’s statue in Center Court, where the wāhine of the ʻAhahui Kaʻahumanu will lead an oli (chants), pule (prayer), hula, mele (songs), and the ceremonial draping of lei.

Founded in 1864 by Princess Victoria Kamāmalu, the ʻAhahui Kaʻahumanu Society is one of only four Hawaiian Benevolent Royal Societies. Its members, dressed in black with yellow feather lei, black gloves and hats, symbolize and honor Queen Kaʻahumanu.

The ʻAhahui Kaʻahumanu, also known as the Kaʻahumanu Society, continues to honor Queen Kaʻahumanu’s legacy through their traditional dress of black attire, yellow lei hulu (feather lei), black gloves and hats. PC: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center

“Queen Kaʻahumanu Center invites the Maui community and visitors alike to join in this celebration of Hawaiian history and culture,” said Kauwela Bisquera, general manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “This event offers a unique opportunity to learn about and participate in the traditions that honor one of Hawaiʻi’s most impactful leaders.”

For more information on March events, visit queenkaahumanucenter.com.