Maui News

Rep. Tokuda to hold Town Halls across the state

March 12, 2025, 8:53 AM HST
* Updated March 12, 8:54 AM
Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02). PC: Wendy Osher (8.30.23)

US Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02) will begin a series of town halls in every county of Hawaiʻi next week, including Kahului, Maui on March 18.

Additionally, Tokuda will be holding a telephone town hall tomorrow, March 13, at 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Those who are interested in joining are encouraged to RSVP to be added to the list of phone numbers that are automatically called at the start of the event.  If participants are not contacted, they can call the event directly by dialing 833-946-1568. They can also go to Tokuda’s Facebook page to listen to the telephone town hall. 

Tokuda will address concerns about the Trump Administration’s actions, discuss policies affecting Hawaiʻi, and answer questions from community members.  Her staff will also be on site to offer assistance to people having issues with federal agencies.  For more information regarding Tokuda’s town halls, please visit the Events section on her website at tokuda.house.gov.

Over the past four weeks, Tokuda held town halls in Pāhoa and Wahiawā.  

