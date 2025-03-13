Hui Noʻeau retrospective exhibition Sally French: Welcome to My World

Sally French: Welcome to My World

Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center proudly presents “Sally French: Welcome to My World’” a retrospective exhibition highlighting the prolific and influential career of celebrated Kauaʻi artist Sally French. The exhibition will be on display from March 21 to May 16, 2025, with an opening reception on Friday, March 21 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Hui Noʻeau Retrospective Series was designed to acknowledge the contributions of individuals who have made a profound influence on local art and to share their work and ideas with the community. Hui Noʻeau presents Sally French as the featured Retrospective Artist in honor of her contributions to Hawaiʻi’s arts community.

Her studio practice encompasses drawing, painting, printmaking and photography, with themes derived from childhood memories, gender and politics. She relies on spontaneity and sardonic wit to imbue her work about bad and good human behavior, on a regional and global level. “This exhibit lets us take a humorous look at ourselves, and opens a dialog about being playful and using imagination,” according to an announcement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Sally French resides on the island of Kauaʻi where she maintains a working studio and offers printmaking residencies to visiting artists through Double Dog Dare Studio. She has served as juror for Art Maui, Hui Noʻeau, the Shaefer Portrait Challenge, Waimea Arts Council, Hawaiʻi Association of Artists and currently serves on the SFCA Selection Committee for Art in Public Places. She is past president of Kauaʻi Society of Artists and served on their board for over 15 years.

In 2018, Sally was the featured artist for the Honolulu Japanese Chamber of Commerce Exhibit, the Guest Print Artist for the Honolulu Printmakers Exhibit and one of 25 artists selected by the Friends of HiSAM as a Top Pick from the collection of the State Foundation on Culture and Arts/Hawaiʻi State Art Museum. She was a Biennial Artist and awarded two solo shows at The Contemporary Museum and has works in the collection of the Honolulu Museum of Art. Sally has taught encaustic painting at Penland School of Crafts, Denver School of the Arts and has presented and exhibited works at universities, art centers, and galleries across the United States.

The exhibition will be open to the public with free admission from March 21 through May 16 on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. An in-person artist walkthrough will be held with French on Friday, March 21 from 4 to 5 p.m. For additional information visit huinoeau.com/exhibitions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hui No‘eau is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, community-based, visual arts education organization offering open access to visual arts instruction by professional teaching artists and arts opportunities through year-round youth and adult art classes, exhibitions, outreach programs, community art events, and more. For more information, visit www.huinoeau.com.