Pelletier says accusations against him are ‘baseless’ after being named in civil lawsuit against Diddy

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier is strongly denying any involvement after being named as a co-defendant in a civil lawsuit filed by Ashley Parham against rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The case was filed in October in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, alleging that Diddy and others gang raped Parham in Orinda, California in 2018. On March 7, an amended complaint was filed, naming multiple co-defendants for various alleged roles.

The lawsuit alleges that Pelletier posed as a Contra Costa Sheriff and failed to call for emergency services when Parham reported the violent incident. Two other plaintiffs, a mother and son named as Jane and John Doe, said they witnessed the rape and allege that Pelletier and others forcibly took them from Las Vegas to California where they witnessed the assault, according to earlier reports detailed by the Hawaiʻi Journalism Initiative.

In addition to Pelletier, among others named in the amended complaint are comedian Drew “Druski” Desbordes and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Pelletier shared a statement with Maui Now categorically denying his presence during the alleged incident and presenting debit card records showing transactions as proof.

“I have never visited the city of Orinda or Contra Costa County, California, where the alleged first incident is claimed to have occurred on March 23, 2018. I can unequivocally account for my whereabouts on that date, with documented proof confirming I was in Las Vegas.”

A list provided by Pelletier shows multiple debit card transactions occurring in Las Vegas on March 23 and the following day, including charges for food, grocery, restaurant, fitness and insurance charges. Las Vegas is more than 8.5 hours by car from Orinda where the alleged incident occurred.

Pelletier also challenged a photo used in the lawsuit that points to a man in the background with Diddy at a sporting event. Maui Now located a YouTube video (time code 1:48-1:49) that shows a different angle of the man from what was provided in the lawsuit.

“Additionally, the image presented in the Parham lawsuit is a screenshot from a video posted during the Feb. 4, 2018 Super Bowl in Minnesota. I have never been to Minnesota nor attended a Super Bowl. At that time, I was also in Las Vegas, as verified by documented evidence,” said Pelletier.

Earlier this week, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen recommended that the Police Commission place Pelletier on leave while the claims of the lawsuit are under investigation. He urged the commission to conduct an independent review rather than wait for a resolution in the case.

Pelletier said: “I am deeply disappointed by the rush to judgment and the calls for me to be placed on leave within hours of a baseless civil accusation—one for which I have yet to be formally served. This was done without allowing me to present documented proof of my whereabouts on the dates of these alleged incidents—evidence that categorically disproves these claims.”

Discussion and potential decision making on the mayor’s recommendation has been placed as an agenda item on the Maui Police Commission calendar at the upcoming meeting, scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on March 19, 2025 at the Maui County Service Center in Kahului.

"Despite these unfounded accusations, I remain fully committed to the officers, staff, and residents of this County," said Pelletier.

He continued, “I genuinely appreciate the support of those who understand my character, my dedication to my family, and my lifelong commitment to this profession. I will continue to focus on serving this community and leading the Maui Police Department with the honor and integrity it deserves.”

Pelletier was sworn in as Maui police chief in 2021. In 2023 he led the local law enforcement response to the devastating Maui wildfires.