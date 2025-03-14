Maui Food Bank launches Da Mobile Market to bring fresh foods to underserved areas

Da Mobile Market. PC: courtesy

To further address food insecurity and expand access to fresh, nutritious foods in underserved communities, Maui Food Bank celebrated the launch of Da Mobile Market, a new mobile food distribution program. This initiative is designed to serve areas with limited access to nutritious food, including West Maui, Upcountry and Hāna, ensuring that families in need have the essential nourishment they need to thrive.

Da Mobile Market builds upon the success of Da Market Lahaina, a food distribution center opened last year by Maui Food Bank and the American Red Cross to support families impacted by the devastating wildfires. By introducing a mobile platform, Maui Food Bank can now reach even more communities, bringing fresh, nutritious food directly to those who need it most.

“The need for food assistance across Maui has never been greater, especially in historically underserved communities and those still recovering from the wildfires,” said Lisa Paulson, CEO, Maui Food Bank. “Da Mobile Market is a vital resource that allows us to bring food directly to families who might otherwise struggle to access it.”

Funded by a $2,113,530 grant from the America Red Cross, which also supported the launch of Da Market Lahaina, Da Mobile Market will operate multiple days per week, prioritizing fire survivors and those who qualify based on need.

Da Mobile Market focuses on distributing fresh fruits and vegetables, along with proteins and dairy when available, helping families maintain a balanced and healthy diet. At full capacity, the program aims to serve 3,500 people per month.

Da Mobile Market. PC: courtesy

The initiative is powered by two high-capacity food distribution trucks:

Cooler Management Truck – Holds up to 6,000 pounds of food.

Embassy Truck – Holds up to 4,000 pounds of food.

Combined, both trucks can distribute up to 10,000 pounds of food per deployment (5 tons of food), allowing for maximum impact across Maui’s most vulnerable communities.

“The American Red Cross is honored to continue our partnership with Maui Food Bank to support families still recovering from the fires and those facing food insecurity,” said Tony Briggs, regional CEO, American Red Cross, Pacific Islands Region. “This initiative reflects our shared commitment to long-term community resilience and recovery.”

Since the Maui wildfires, the demand for food assistance has surged. Monthly food distribution has increased from 250,000 pounds to more than 700,000 pounds per month, including 200,000 pounds of fresh produce per month. With food insecurity on the rise, Da Mobile Market will help ensure families have access to nutritious food options, no matter where they live.