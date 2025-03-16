AREAA donates another $30K to support Maui fire recovery

Check presentation. PC: AREAA Foundation

The Asian Real Estate Association of America Foundation, or “AREAA Foundation,” has made another donation to aid families affected by the Lahaina wildfires.

On Feb. 28, the Hawaiʻi Chapter of AREAA presented $30,000 to Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group, which assists homeowners and families in rebuilding after the disaster.

The donation follows an earlier $30,000 contribution from the AREAA Foundation to Maui Economic Opportunity, which provided housing assistance to displaced residents. In total, AREAA has contributed $60,000 to support Lahaina fire survivors.

AREAA Founder and Chairman Emeritus Allen Okamoto and AREAA Foundation Chairwoman Nancy Obando presented the donation to Hoʻōla LTRG leadership. The organization provides direct assistance, guidance and coordinated resources to help families recover, rebuild homes and regain stability.

“AREAA is honored to support recovery efforts that help families return home and rebuild their futures,” Okamoto said.

AREAA National President Jamie Tian and National Vice President Bryan Ahn also attended the presentation in Wailuku. Ahn, a McKinley High School graduate who grew up in Hawaiʻi, expressed his personal connection to the recovery efforts.

“As someone born and raised in Hawaiʻi, seeing the devastation in Lahaina has been heartbreaking,” Ahn said. “Our community is built on resilience and aloha, and I’m proud that AREAA can play a role in helping families get back on their feet.”