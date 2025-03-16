Maui Mall Village celebrates spring with free Easter celebration, shopping promotion and community fundraiser walk



















Maui Mall Village celebrates spring with an array of activities. The annual Hoppy Easter Celebration returns, offering family-friendly fun. Plus, a special shopping promotion helps brighten the season, while the Best Buddies Friendship Walk at Maui Mall Village helps raise funds for a worthy cause.

Spring Break Gift with Purchase Promotion:

Friday, March 14 to Sunday, March 23

Kamaʻāina and visitors can tackle their spring and Easter shopping lists at Maui Mall Village, discovering shops, eateries, and services at the Central Maui center. During the ten-day promotional period, guests can score big with the center’s Shopping Spree-ng Break gift-with-purchase promotion. Guests can receive a $20 gift card to a select Maui Mall Village retailer of their choice when they spend $150 at the center. Those who redeem qualified receipts may select a $20 gift card (while supplies last) at the redemption center located at the Purebred Fisherman retail store.

Hoppy Easter Celebration:

Sunday, April 13, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Maui Mall Village is proud to present its fun-filled Hoppy Easter Celebration, where families can bring the keiki to capture selfies with the Easter Bunny, participate in complimentary keiki crafts, enjoy live Easter music and more. Parents can bring their own cameras to snap photos of their children with the Easter Bunny in front of the center’s colorful spring-themed backdrop. This year’s keiki Easter crafts include Color Your Own Bunny Headbands and Easter Egg Character Ornaments (while supplies last). The event happens at Center Court and is free to attend.

Best Buddies Friendship Walk:

Saturday, April 12, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Community members can support Best Buddies Hawaiʻi, a local nonprofit supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), when they join the Best Buddies Friendship Walk at Maui Mall Village. The annual fundraiser features an exhilarating warm-up, live music, the friendship walk, inspirational speakers, food and beverages, swag, and more. To register to walk or donate, visit www.bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org/hawaii.

“Springtime ushers in a season of renewal and rejuvenation, and Maui Mall Village is pleased to provide the community with more opportunities to celebrate,” said Maui Mall Village Property Manager James Cashman of JLL. “Whether you’re looking for the best place on Maui where keiki can visit the Easter Bunny, a chance to join others in supporting a local nonprofit, or spring savings and promotions, our center welcomes everyone to explore our diverse shopping, dining and entertainment offerings at Maui Mall Village.”

For more information about Maui Mall Village, retail and restaurant sales, promotions, and upcoming events, please visit www.mauimallvillage.com. Also, follow the center and tag @MauiMallVillage on Facebook and Instagram.