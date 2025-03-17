Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 18, 2025

March 17, 2025, 9:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 04:31 PM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 10:27 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 03:32 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 10:04 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 05:08 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:31 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:36 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, medium-period north-northwest swell (340-350 degree) will peak today, providing a boost in surf for north and some exposed west facing shores, then fade tonight into Tuesday. In the long range, a series of small to moderate, long-period northwest (310- 330 degree) swells look to keep surf from going flat for north and west facing shores Tuesday through much of next week. The next significant northwest swell may arrive next weekend. 


Expect choppy surf along east facing shores through the first half of the week. East shore surf may pick up a notch or two by midweek as wind speeds increase locally and upstream. A small boost in south shore surf is possible Tuesday through the rest of the week as series of small, long-period south swells moves through. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





