Gov. Green considers judicial nominations

Governor Josh Green, M.D., is reviewing applications for Chief Judge, Intermediate Court of Appeals (ICA) and for the Circuit Court of the First Circuit, for the island of Oʻahu. Public comment on the nominations is welcomed.



The ICA vacancy was left by the elevation of Judge Lisa M. Ginoza to Associate Justice of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court. Nominees transmitted to Governor Green by the Judicial Selection Commission are:



James H. Ashford, currently Deputy Chief Judge (Civil), First Circuit Court. He is a graduate of Loyola Law School.



Lance D. Collins, currently president and principal attorney, Law Office of Lance D. Collins. He is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.



Daniel M. Gluck, currently Deputy Corporation Counsel, City and County of Honolulu. He is a graduate of Harvard Law School.



Nickolas A. Kacprowski is currently a partner at Dentons US LLP. He is a graduate of Northwestern University.



Karen T. Nakasone is currently an Associate Judge, Intermediate Court of appeals. She is a graduate of the Boston University School of Law.



The Judicial Selection Commission transmitted the following nominees’ names to Governor Green for Circuit Court of the First Circuit, for one existing vacancy left by Judge Shanlyn A.S. Park and for the anticipated vacancy to be left by Judge Dean E. Ochiai:



Earl E. L. Aquino, currently a Deputy Public Defender in the Office of the Public Defender. He is a graduate of the Northeastern University School of Law.



Russ S. Awakuni, currently managing attorney in the Leeward and Windward Oʻahu offices of the Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi. He is a graduate of Loyola Law School.



Harvey M. Demetrakopoulos, attorney. He is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.



Timothy E. Ho currently serves as a judge for the District Court of the First Circuit. He graduated from the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.



Karin L. Holma, District Judge, District Court of the First Circuit, temporarily assigned as a Circuit Judge, Circuit Court of the First Circuit. She is a graduate of the Willamette University College of Law.



Taryn R. T. Gifford, currently supervising attorney, Deputy Public Defender V, Office of the Public Defender. She is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.



Rochelle I. Vidinha (Cusumano) is currently a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney at the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney. She is a graduate of the University of Hawai‘i William S. Richardson School of Law.

Governor Green must make his appointments from the respective lists within 30 days, or by Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

The public is invited to provide comments on the nominees via the Governor’s website https://governor.hawaii.gov/contact-us/contact-the-governor/.

