Imua Family Service’s Color Festival returns April 26

The Color Festival Hawaiʻi will return to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on April 26, 2025, featuring live music, food and the signature color-throwing experience. The event, presented by Imua Family Services, aims to promote diversity and inclusion while serving as a fundraiser for the nonprofit.

Doors open at noon, with entertainment scheduled throughout the day. A mass color throw at 5:30 p.m. will fill the air with eco-friendly color powder, inspired by the Indian festival of Holi.

This year’s lineup includes DJ SweetBeets, Anthony Pfluke, BrownChicken BrownCow StringBand, Rowdy Love, Justin Morris & Company, Pō & the 4Fathers and Dr. Nat & Rio Ritmo. Food trucks will offer local dishes, and attendees can purchase color powder for participation in the festival’s main event.

Imua Family Services, founded during the polio pandemic 78 years ago, supports children with special needs, disabilities and developmental delays. The festival serves as its signature fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting the organization’s programs.

“The significance of rainbows as a promise of better days, of new beginnings and of fresh starts is important to Imua Family Services’ focus on inclusion,” said Imua Family Services Executive Director Dean Wong. “It’s a symbol that says all belong together, no one is left out, none are left behind, and we are all connected to the promise that it brings.”

Tickets are available online through the Maui Arts & Cultural Center at www.mauiarts.org. Adult admission is $30, youth tickets (ages 6-18) are $20, and children 5 and under enter free.

The event is co-produced by Justin Morris and sponsored by Alaska Airlines, PASHA Hawaiʻi, Maui Health, Pacific Media Group, Minit Medical Urgent Care, ProService Hawaiʻi and Stable Road Foundation.